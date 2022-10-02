Two-day ‘Khadi Santa’ begins at BJP office in Visakhapatnam

A good number of stalls with Khadi products, handicrafts, pottery, organic foods, sarees and products from Girijan Cooperative Corporation (GCC) were showcased in the stalls set up as part of the two-day ‘Khadi Santa’ launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its office in Lawsons Bay Colony here on Sunday. Several khadi merchants from Ponduru have also put up stalls. The event is being conducted as part of Seva Week in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday from September 17th to October 2 and also marking Gandhi Jayanthi. Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, BJP MLC P.V.N. Madhav and other BJP leaders have participated in the event. According to the organisers, the Khadi Santa will also open on October 3 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cultural programmes were also organised.