Two-day international symposium on ‘Reconstruction of cultural history of Bharat’ to be organised in Visakhapatnam from February 18

February 17, 2024 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Sivananda Supatha Foundation, Bheemunipatnam, is organising an international symposium on ‘Reconstructing the Cultural History of Bharat – Problems and Perspectives’ at Integral Institute of Management (IIAM) at MVP Colony here on February 18 and 19.

The character of Bharat (India) as it known by its culture, which is based on Sanatana Dharma and promoted and constantly guided by the Rishis from times immemorial. Vedas, Puranas, Itihasas and Sastras draw one’ attention to one’s responsibility to life and to strive for the ultimate goal of realising the truth.

The purpose of the symposium is reconstruction of the cultural history of Bharat, which has continuous existence for over thousands of years, by basing on new evidences emerging from time to time from various sources and also the techniques and analyses, which get continuously improved. It is the sacred duty of historians to attempt the reconstruction of history of such an illustrious culture in the light of fading memories and mounting misinterpretations, says N. Radhakumari, coordinator of the symposium.

Padma Bhushan Vamadeva Sastry (David Frawley) from the USA, Koeraad Elst, Research Historian from Belgium, Francois Gautier, Puducherri and K. Aravinda Rao, a former DGP, Balamukund Pandey, National Organising Secretary, Bharatiya Itihasa Sankalana Yojana, New Delhi, Vasant Shinde, former Vice-Chanellor, Deccan College (Deemed to be University), Pune, Remella Avadhanulu, Chief Executive, Sri Veda Bharati, Kiran Kranth Chowday, SV University, Tirupati, Nilesh Nilakanta Oak, Pune, author and historian, and Heramb Chaturvedi from the University of Allahabad, would deliver lectures at the international symposium.

R. Raghavendran, a retired professor of Civil Engineering, NIT Warangal, will be the chairman of the symposium and Y. Sudershan Rao, former Chairman, ICHR, will be the Director of the symposium, according to N. Radhakumari, coordinator of the symposium.