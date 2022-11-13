Two-day ‘Hi Life Exhibition’ opens in Visakhapatnam

A two-day ‘Hi Life Exhibition’ opened at Hotel Novotel, Varun Beach, here on Sunday. According to the organisers, the expo brings grand fanfare of lifestyle and fashion. The expo includes wide varieties of bridal, gold, foot wear, bed linen, nail art, lehenga, diamond, bags & clutches, furnishing, skin care, custom made, silver, waist belt, rugs & carpet, face care, pret couture, precious stones, hair accessories, furniture, hair care, designer suits, semi precious, potteries, party wear, gifting, men’s ethnic wear, kids wear, shawls and many more for all age groups. The expo will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.