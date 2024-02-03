Two-day expo for women entrepreneurs begins in Vizag

February 03, 2024 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation (APCCIF) women’s wing in association with AP Innovation Society organised a two-day ‘Women Entrepreneurs Expo Angadi - 2.0’ at Hotel Daspalla on Saturday.

Andhra University (AU) Vice Chancellor Prof. P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, State Bank of India deputy general manager Pankaj Kumar and the Chamber of Commerce State president Potluri Bhaskar Rao inaugurated the expo. Prof. Prasad Reddy said that more training camps will be organised by AU for the development of women entrepreneurs.

Mr. Bhaskar Rao, meanwhile, said that the chamber will help women grow with self-reliance. APCCIF women’s wing chairperson Geeta Srikanth said that more than 60 different stalls have been set up at the expo and free health checkups would be offered to women. According to Angadi project chairperson G. Narmada, 100 women entrepreneurs from North Andhra participated in the event.

