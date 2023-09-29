Two-day conference on ‘Shrimp breeding, husbandry and nutrition’ gets under way in Visakhapatnam

September 29, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A two-day international conference on ‘Shrimp breeding, husbandry and nutrition’, being organised by the All India Shrimp Hatcheries Association (AISHA), got under way at Radisson Blu Resort, at Rushikonda here on Friday.

Indian and international experts deliberated on various issues pertaining to the shrimp industry like breeding, husbandry practices and nutrition.

Beeda Mastan Rao, Rajya Sabha Member, and a pioneering aquaculturist, and Vaddi Raghuram, co-chairman, AP State Aquaculture Development Authority (APSADA), participated as guests.

AISHA president Yellanki Ravikumar delivered the inaugural address.

The first session was on ‘Vannamei breeding’ and the second was on ‘Breeding of native species’

