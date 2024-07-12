GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-day conference of ICAI gets underway in city

Published - July 12, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau,Madhu Gopal B 5994

A two-day sub-regional conference being organised by the Visakhapatnam branch of South India Regional Conference (SIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – DHRITHI - Committed to the Path of Professional Excellence, commenced at the VMRDA Children’s Arena, here, on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, chairperson of SIRC Geetha A.B., who participated as chief guest at the inaugural function, spoke on the importance of developing the art of thinking independently.

Chairman of Visakhapatnam branch Anirban Pal told the gathering that the conference would delve into an array of pertinent topics that were at the forefront of the evolution of the profession of Chartered Accountancy. From the intricacies of corporate laws to the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence, from the rigorous standards of peer review to the complexities of direct and indirect taxes and the pivotal role of scaling up MSMEs, each session was designed to enrich the understanding of the participants and equip them to navigate the dynamic business landscape.

He said that stalwarts of the profession from across the country would address the participants and share their insights on varied topics to be discussed at the conference.

Program director D. Prasanna Kumar, branch vice chairman Sridhar, secretary P. Lokesh, treasurer Swaroop, editor Vasudeva Murthy and member Prashant participated in the inaugural session.

Committee members of SIRC vice chairperson Revathi S. Raghunathan, secretary Subba Rao Muppala and SICASA chairman M. Sunil Kumar were present.

Over 350 chartered accountants from across A.P., Odisha and Chhattisgarh are expected to participate in the two-day conference.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / chartered accountancy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.