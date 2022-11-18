Two-day coastal defence exercise ‘Sea Vigil’ concludes

November 18, 2022 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The exercise witnessed the participation of 85 ships and aircraft of the Navy, Coast Guard and other agencies

The Hindu Bureau

Security forces trying to board a ship as part of the coastal defence exercise Sea Vigil-22 off the city’s coast.

The third edition of the two-day Coastal Defence Exercise ‘Sea Vigil’ that was conducted across the east coast of India, concluded on November 16 (Wednesday) after 36 hours of activity.

This exercise, which is conducted once in two years, aims at assessing the preparedness of coastal defence and landward security along the eastern coast from West Bengal to Tamil Nadu, said a release issued by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

The exercise was conducted and coordinated by the Indian Navy with participation and support of multiple Central and State agencies such as State Marine Police, Fisheries, Department of Shipping, Ports and Waterways, CISF, BSF, DGLL (Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships), Customs, Intelligence Bureau, NCC, Coast Guard and others.

The exercise witnessed the participation of more than 85 ships and the aircraft of the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and other agencies.

Elite forces such as the NSG, Octopus of Andhra Pradesh Police and Special Operations Group of Odisha also participated in the exercise.

This was the first exercise after the creation of the office of the State Maritime Security Coordinator in every State.

The exercise accomplished the objectives and lessons learnt from it would be incorporated to improve the robustness of the coastal and landward security mechanism, the release added.

