Two-day AYUSH medical camp at RINL concludes in Visakhapatnam

February 24, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The two-day AYUSH medical camp at the Visakha Steel General Hospital (VSGH) of the RINL concluded here on Thursday.

This was organised in connection with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, as part of ‘Har Jan Bhaghidari’ pertaining to ‘Health and Wellness’, under the directive of the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Steel.

In his inaugural address, K.H. Prakash, Chief General Manager (Medical and Health Services) and HoD Medical, VSGH, lauded the Union Government’s emphasis on a comprehensive, integrated medication through Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) while explaining the wholesome approach of the ancient systems of medicine in India.

A.P. Naveen Kumar, General Manager (Medical), said that long-term cures were available in AYUSH.

Neeharika, consultant homoeopath, emphasised the usage of minerals in homoeopathy while Jitin C., consultant Ayurvedic Vaidya, spoke on the need for immunity upgradation, through Ayurvedic medication, which proved to be efficient in certain cases where allopathic medication had failed to provide results.

Patients including RINL employees, their dependents, and people from neighbouring villages of Ukkunagram Township participated in the camp.