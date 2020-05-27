Two COVID-19 patients discharged

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 May 2020 22:23 IST

Two COVID-19 patients from the district who were under treatment have been discharged on Wednesday after they tested negative, according to the Health Department officials. No new cases were reported on May 26 and 27. According to the officials, the total number of cases in the district stands at 99. With the discharge of two patients, the total number of discharged patients from the district is 68 and the active cases are 30. One person from Chengalraopeta area had died.

Advertising

Advertising