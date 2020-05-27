Two COVID-19 patients from the district who were under treatment have been discharged on Wednesday after they tested negative, according to the Health Department officials. No new cases were reported on May 26 and 27. According to the officials, the total number of cases in the district stands at 99. With the discharge of two patients, the total number of discharged patients from the district is 68 and the active cases are 30. One person from Chengalraopeta area had died.
Two COVID-19 patients discharged
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story