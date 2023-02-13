Two corporators from Visakhapatnam return gift coupons worth ₹15,000 each given by GVMC

February 13, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Two corporators from the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), B. Ganga Rao of the CPI(M) and Peethala Murthy Yadav of the Jana Sena Party, said that they have returned the gift coupon worth ₹15,000 each given by the corporation to them.

In a press release, Mr. Ganga Rao stated, “The GVMC’s gift culture is not only disliked by me, but also by my people in the 78th ward. We need development, not these kind of gifts.”

He said that the GVMC had introduced the ‘gift culture’ from 2022 during the approval of every annual budget. A briefcase was also sent last year, but it was rejected. Now the corporation has sent coupons to the corporators including him, he added.

Mr. Rao said that he didn’t take part in the corporators’ excursion to New Delhi, Agra and other places last year.

“GVMC is collecting taxes from people. Giving gifts to corporators is not a good culture from its side,” he said.

Mr. Murthy Yadav alleged that nearly 200 odd gift coupons were distrubuted by the corporation, worth around ₹30 lakh.

When contacted, Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari said, “We did not know about the return of the gifts so far.”