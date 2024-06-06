Two controversial decisions revoked in Visakhapatnam a day after NDA storms into power

Two decisions by the YSRCP government that had met with stiff resistance from the people of the city were swiftly revoked within a day of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) storming to power in the State.

The placing of cement barricades at a thoroughfare at Tycoon Hotel Junction in August last year had stirred up a hornet’s nest in the city, with motorists furious over the decision which the traffic police said was taken to ensure smooth flow of traffic from Siripuram towards Asilmetta and VIP Road. Opposition leaders, however, said the decision was taken in order to favour a YSRCP leader who was building a project in the area. A number of protests and sit-ins were staged demanding that the barricades be removed. The demand was echoed by JSP chief Pawan Kalyan too, during his visit to the city. But the barricades remained.

Now, a day after the elections, TDP city president Gandi Babji, Telugu Nadu Student Federation (TNSF) leader Pranav Gopal, JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy accompanied by party activists removed the barricades themselves. A large number of police were mobilised at the junction.

The other decision that had raised hackles among denizens was an agenda passed by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) naming the viewpoint at Jodugullapalem as ‘YSR View Point’. Until then, the location was known as Abdul Kalam Viewpoint. Opposition leaders had opposed the decision, alleging the high-handedness of the government.

On June 4 evening, as it became clear that the NDA was trouncing the YSRCP in the State, some youth believed to be activists of NDA parties blocked the name of YSR with a banner which read ‘Abdul Kalam Viewpoint’.