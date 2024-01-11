ADVERTISEMENT

Two college students die in a bike accident in ASR district

January 11, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PADERU

The youths were headed from Araku towards Vanjangi for trekking when their bike skids

The Hindu Bureau

Two college students studying degree died in a road accident near Kuridi village under Dumbriguda police station limits in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred when the youth were heading to Vanjangi from Araku for trekking.

The deceased were identified as S. Ravi Teja (19) and M. Vasu (20), both from Teenusamanthavalasa village, Salur mandal, Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Sub Inspector of Dumbriguda police station P. Santosh Kumar said that a group of friends from Salur mandal had come to tour Agency areas. On Wednesday, after touring Araku Valley, they headed to Paderu in the evening when they lost control of their bike near Kuridi in Dumbriguda mandal and fell, which led to their death, the SI said.

The bodies were shifted to Araku Valley Hospital. Dumbriguda police have registered a case.

