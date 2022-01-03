VisakhapatnamVisakhapatnam 03 January 2022 01:33 IST
Comments
Two children injured as TV picture tube explodes
Updated: 03 January 2022 01:33 IST
Two children sustained injuries after the picture tube of television set in their house allegedly exploded at Seethayyapeta village under Butchayyapeta mandal in the district on Sunday. The two children were playing near the TV, when the incident occurred. The duo were shifted to the King George Hospital (KGH) immediately. Butchayyapeta police have registered a case.
More In Visakhapatnam
Read more...