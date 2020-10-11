Two children electrocuted at Atchutapuram

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 October 2020 20:49 IST

Two children were reportedly electrocuted at Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday night.

The victims were identified as N. Yashwanth (13), a Class VII student, and N. Jai Simha Charan (15), a Class VIII student. The duo happen to be cousins and residents of Atchutapuram.

According to reports, after a brief spell of rain at Atchutapuram on Saturday night, a flexi, which was installed on the terrace of the house, fell. The duo allegedly attempted to lift the flexi and came in contact with electric wires which were nearby.

The family members shifted them to a hospital and the doctors declared them brought dead. A case was registered.