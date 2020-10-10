Two children drown in under construction temple pond

Two children allegedly drowned in an under construction temple pond at Palavalasa village in Anandapuram mandal in the district on Saturday.

According to ACP (Madhurawada) Ravishankar Reddy, the two children T. Vinay (7) and R. Teja (9) had gone out of their homes to fetch milk packets from a kirana store. After returning, they removed their clothes and went for a swim at a pond, which was dug recently for the under construction temple and drowned.

The workers at the temple site brought them out and admitted them to a private hospital in the city. The boys were declared brought dead.