Visakhapatnam

Two children drown in tank

Two children reportedly drowned in a tank near Bakkannapalem area under P.M Palem police station limits here on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, five children went to play at an isolated spot near P.M Palem last bus stop area. Two among the students, Bhagya Sagar (15) and Veerabhadra (14), reportedly entered into the water for swimming and drowned.

Police have fished out their bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

P.M Palem Inspector Ravi Kumar has registered a case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2020 10:35:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/two-children-drown-in-tank/article31409398.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY