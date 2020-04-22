Two children drown in tank

Two children reportedly drowned in a tank near Bakkannapalem area under P.M Palem police station limits here on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, five children went to play at an isolated spot near P.M Palem last bus stop area. Two among the students, Bhagya Sagar (15) and Veerabhadra (14), reportedly entered into the water for swimming and drowned.

Police have fished out their bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

P.M Palem Inspector Ravi Kumar has registered a case.