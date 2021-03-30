The bodies of two Class VIII students, who went for a swim in the Sarada river at Anakapalle, were found floating in the river on Monday.
Vivek (14) and Nikhil Sai (13) of Vijayaramarajupeta, went for a swim in the river on Sunday.
The bodies of two Class VIII students, who went for a swim in the Sarada river at Anakapalle, were found floating in the river on Monday.
Vivek (14) and Nikhil Sai (13) of Vijayaramarajupeta, went for a swim in the river on Sunday.
Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 1:02:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/two-children-drown-in-sarada-river/article34193888.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.