Visakhapatnam

Two children drown in Sarada river

The bodies of two Class VIII students, who went for a swim in the Sarada river at Anakapalle, were found floating in the river on Monday.

Vivek (14) and Nikhil Sai (13) of Vijayaramarajupeta, went for a swim in the river on Sunday.

