Two children drown in Mangamaripeta beach

20 September 2020 23:17 IST

It is third such incident in Bheemili region in the last three days

Two children reportedly drowned in Mangamaripeta beach under Bheemili police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as T Ajith Kumar (15) and V. Yashwanth (14), belonging to different villages in Bheemili mandal.

According to the police, the two victims along with four other friends had gone to swim in Mangamaripeta beach. At around 3.30 p.m., when they were playing with a floating structure in the waters, a strong tide pulled them into the deep. While four of them managed to escape, Ajith and Yashwanth had gone missing.

There were a few local villagers nearby. They jumped into the water and brought both the children to the shore. But both of them found dead, said the police.

Family members wept inconsolably as the bodies were shifted for post-mortem. A case was registered.

This is the third drowning incident reported in Bheemili region in the last three days.

It may be remembered that on September 18 evening, an 11-year-old boy G. Harish, a resident of Sanghivalasa, reportedly drowned when he along with his couple of friends went for swimming in the Gosthani river.