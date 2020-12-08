Visakhapatnam

Two children drown at Matsyagedda

In a tragic incident, two children drowned at Matsyagedda of Munchingput mandal in the Agency area of the district on Monday.

They were identified as V. Chandu and V. Sravani, both aged 10 years. Further details are awaited.

