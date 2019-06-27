Two chain snatching cases in two hours rock city

After a brief lull in chain-snatchings, the city was rocked again by two major casesd on Tuesday, with the same gang reportedly committing both offences.

The two-member gang reportedly snatched about 10 tolas of gold from two elderly women at two separate places within a span of two hours.

According to police, at around 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday, the miscreants snatched a gold chain weighing around five tolas from an elderly woman walking alone in Sivajipalem area.

At around 12.45 p.m., the miscreants are suspected to have struck again near Kshatriya Kalyana Mandapam at Seethammadhara, releiving another elderly woman of a five-tola gold chain.

“The bike driver was wearing a helmet, while the pillion rider was wearing a cap and had covered his face with a cloth. After examining CCTV footage, we can confirm that it was the same gang that committed both the offences. If the first complaint would have reached early, we might have stopped the second incident,” said Luther Babu, Sub-Inspector, Dwaraka PS (Crime). Under the instructions of ADCP (crimes) V. Suresh Babu, special teams are conducting checks at lodges and dormitories.

Inter-State gangs?

Police suspect that Tuesday’s incidents might have been the handiwork of an inter-state gang as the city had witnessed a lull in chain-snatchings after the arrest of two brothers from Peda Gantyada and several ex-offenders being kept on surveillance.

In 2018, several chain-snatchings that occurred in areas like Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi and in the Airport area are suspected to have been committed by Irani gangs or Bhiwandi gangs.

Explaining the modus operandi of these gangs, a senior police officer said that the gangs would bring their own two-wheelers and target elderly women at lonely places.

Appeal to public

The city police have appealed to the public to call them immediately if they witness any chain-snatching incident. They can either call the Dwaraka Police Inspector (Crime) on 8331041672, or either lodge a report at the nearest police station.