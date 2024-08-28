Two candidates shortlisted for RINL-VSP CMD post

Two candidates have been short-listed for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

ADVERTISEMENT

They are Diptendu Ghosh, Executive Director (works), Durgapur Steel Plant of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in West Bengal and S. Sakthimani, Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT).

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) will select the new CMD of the RINL-VSP on September 3. The selection procedure includes a meeting with the candidates through a video conference.

“The selection process for the new CMD of the VSP is in progress. Incumbent CMD Atul Bhatt’s tenure will end in November 2024,” an RINL-VSP official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.