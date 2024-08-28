ADVERTISEMENT

Two candidates shortlisted for RINL-VSP CMD post

Published - August 28, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Incumbent CMD Atul Bhatt’s tenure will end in November 2024

V. Kamalakara Rao

Two candidates have been short-listed for the post of Chairman and Managing Director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

They are Diptendu Ghosh, Executive Director (works), Durgapur Steel Plant of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) in West Bengal and S. Sakthimani, Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT).

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) will select the new CMD of the RINL-VSP on September 3. The selection procedure includes a meeting with the candidates through a video conference.

“The selection process for the new CMD of the VSP is in progress. Incumbent CMD Atul Bhatt’s tenure will end in November 2024,” an RINL-VSP official said.

