Two B. Tech., students go missing at Bheemunipatnam beach in Visakhapatnam

November 18, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two B.Tech., students went missing at Bheemunipatnam beach here on Friday. A group of seven students from a private engineering college near Sanghivalasa went to the beach. When three students were playing in the waters, a high tide reportedly pulled them in. While one student swam to the shore safely, two others went missing, said Inspector of Bheemunipatnam Police Station K. Lakshmana Murthy.

“We have identified them as Sai (19) from Car Shed Junction, PM Palem, and Surya (19), from Pendurthi. Both were studying B.Tech., second year,” he said. Mr. Lakshmana Murthy said that search is on to trace the missing youth. A case was registered.

