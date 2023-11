November 04, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Two Class IX students, P.V.L.N. Parimala and P.J. Gayatri, from Andhra University English Medium School were selected for the Andhra Cricket Association Under-15 Women’s team. School correspondent K. Samatha announced the news on Saturday.

