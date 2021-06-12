Two arrested, juvenile taken into custody in 7 cases

The city police on Saturday arrested two persons and also took a juvenile into their custody for allegedly being involved in seven crimes in the city.

In one case, Kancharapalem (Crime) police arrested S. Pardhasaradhy (30), a resident of Arilova, for allegedly committing theft of four auto-rickshaws at four places, one each at One Town and Pendurthy, and two at Kancharapalem areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu said that the accused was earlier involved in motorcycle thefts at various police stations and had gone to jail. He also has a suspect sheet in Arilova police station.

The stolen auto-rickshaws were recovered from the accused.

Booty recovered

In another case, the city police teams arrested 24-year-old Balaga Kishore alias Gutkha Paandu from Jagadamba region and took a juvenile into their custody, for allegedly being involved in three house break-ins at various areas. The police have recovered 52.82 grams of gold ornaments, eight tolas of silver ornaments and a few other valuables, all worth ₹1.35 lakh.

Police said that the accused was earlier involved in 12 cases.Both the accused were sent in remand.