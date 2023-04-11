HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested in three cases in Visakhapatnam

April 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in three different crimes here on Tuesday.

In one case, the city police arrested a 26-year-old G Lakshmana Rao from MVP Colony and a native of Kanchili in Srikakulam district.

As per the police, the accused entered a house and has allegedly committed theft of three-and-half tola gold ornaments at MVP Colony. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Police found that Lakshmana Rao was addicted to vices and has committed the offence to meet his requirements.

In another case, a 21-year-old Y Krishna Babu, a resident of Denkada in Vizianagaram district, was arrested for allegedly being involved in two property offence cases (house break-ins during night) at various places in Visakhapatnam. The police have recovered four-and-half tola gold, three mobile phones, a camera and a two-wheeler from the accused.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.