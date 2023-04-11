Two arrested in three cases in Visakhapatnam

April 11, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in three different crimes here on Tuesday.

In one case, the city police arrested a 26-year-old G Lakshmana Rao from MVP Colony and a native of Kanchili in Srikakulam district.

As per the police, the accused entered a house and has allegedly committed theft of three-and-half tola gold ornaments at MVP Colony. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Police found that Lakshmana Rao was addicted to vices and has committed the offence to meet his requirements.

In another case, a 21-year-old Y Krishna Babu, a resident of Denkada in Vizianagaram district, was arrested for allegedly being involved in two property offence cases (house break-ins during night) at various places in Visakhapatnam. The police have recovered four-and-half tola gold, three mobile phones, a camera and a two-wheeler from the accused.