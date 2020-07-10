Two arrested in realtor kidnap case

The city police on Friday arrested two out of six-member gang, who reportedly kidnapped Jami Suresh, a realtor, and his advocate S.L.N Raju to extort money.

The two arrested were identified as Pallapu Prasad alias Karnata Prasad, a resident of Guntur district, and P. Ramreddy alias Prathap Reddy, a resident of Chinamushidiwada, Visakhapatnam.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena said that the two accused, habitual offenders, were kingpins in the case and had committed the offence with the help of four others from Hyderabad.

Police said that Prathap Reddy is a known person to the complainant Jami Suresh. The accused Prathap and Prasad are friends and involved in several criminal activities. The duo hatched a plan to kidnap a criminal (habitual offender) and extort money from him, the Police Commissioner said.

“They believe that a criminal will never dare to lodge a complaint as he had to reveal details about the stolen goods or money and sources of income,” said Mr. Meena.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Aishwarya Rastogi, the accused Pallapu Prasad was once kidnapped and money was extorted from him in the same manner. He did not lodge any complaint during that time. This made him to implement the idea. When Prathap informed Prasad about the idea, he suggested kidnapping of Jami Suresh, who was allegedly involved in six criminal and cheating cases, and Prathap was also one of his alleged victims.

Mr. Meena said that it was a pre-planned and well executed kidnap. On June 25, Prasad came to the city along with his family and stayed in a lodge. According to him, after finishing the crime, he wanted to leave the city with his family to avoid police suspicion. Before kidnapping, the duo conducted a reccee for some days and on July 5, they kidnapped Suresh near DRM office and took him to a place near Parawada. The kidnappers had beaten Suresh and demanded ₹5 crore.

On July 6, Jami Suresh, who was badly beaten up, promised to pay them ₹30 lakh, but that too by selling gold ornaments of his wife. But when they went to their home, his wife refused to give the ornaments. Meanwhile, Suresh’s son, seeing the injury marks on his father, call the Police Control room. After noticing that, the kidnappers escaped from the spot.

Rewards were given to IV Town Inspector Prem Kumar and Inspector of Crime, M Avatharam and other police personnel for solving the case within 72 hours. Assistant Commissioner of Police J. Kulasekhar was present.