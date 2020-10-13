Two arrested in Duvvada rape and sexual assault case

VISAKHAPATNAM

13 October 2020 20:17 IST

The city police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged rape and sexual assault on two minor girls, which was reported at Duvvada area here on Monday.

The arrested were identified as R. Manendra (24) of Chinagantyada and U. Swamy (28) of Kurmannapalem, both working as carpenters.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (In-charge) (Zone-II) V. Suresh Babu said on October 10, a 14-year- old girl (victim 1) from Gajuwaka area went to one of her friends’ (victim 2) home, who is also a minor. Both Manendra and Swamy, known to the victim 2, came to her house. They allegedly took the girls to a house at Rajeev Nagar, Kurmannapalem. Complainants alleged that while Manendra raped victim 1, Swamy sexually assaulted victim 2. Later, escaping from their clutches, the girls reached home.

On October 11, the minor girls narrated the incident to their parents, who lodged a complaint.

Based on a complaint, Inspector of Police, Duvvada police station, T Lakshmi, registered a case and transferred it to Disha Police Station. Inspector of Disha police station G. Nirmala took up the case and arrested the accused. Cases under relevant sections and the POCSO Act were booked.

The arrested persons were sent to remand.