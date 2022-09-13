Two arrested in Duvvada double murder case in Visakhapatnam

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The city police on Tuesday arrested two youths for allegedly being involved in the sensational double murder case under the Duvvada Police Station limits. The police found that it was a pre-planned murder executed for gain.

The arrested were identified as S. Chaitanya (32), a native of Akkireddipalem and a resident of JNNURM Colony, Pedagantyada, and M. Kishore Babu (32) of Guntur.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Conference Hall here on Tuesday , Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth said that on September 8, M. Gouramma (52) and her younger son M. Polareddy (32) were found murdered in the JNNURM Colony at Pedagantyada.

During the initial investigation, there was suspicion on the daughter-in-law of Gouramma, as she was giving inconsistent answers to the questions posed by the police. However, based on technical analysis, the police teams have found involvement of Chaitanya, a neighbour of Gouramma, Mr. Srikanth said.

He said that the prime accused Chaitanya had lost about ₹16 lakh in a restaurant business and further he was also in dire need of about ₹6 lakh cash to start another business. Gouramma reportedly used to tell him that she had saved around ₹30 lakh to purchase a flat. Chaitanya had reportedly asked Gouramma several times to lend him some money, for which she refused. An irked Chaitanya then decided to kill her and take away all the money, for which he sought the help of his friend Kishore Babu, Mr. Srikanth said.

The Police Commissioner said that on September 8, Chaitanya, his friend Kishore Babu and Polareddy had consumed liquor near a wine shop and then reached the colony. After reaching home, Chaitanya and Kishore Babu had reportedly attacked Polareddy and his mother with a knife used to cut vegetables. After confirming their deaths, the duo started to search the house for money and after not getting anything they fled away with a few gold ornaments and ₹2,000 cash. Before leaving house, the accused reportedly sprinkled chilli powder on the premises to disturb the crime scene.

Mr Srikanth said that the duo left the crime scene and found that the gold ornaments were fake. They also dumped the knives, liquor bottles and clothes, at an isolated place. All the stolen property, knives, liquor bottles and clothes were seized.

Under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth, teams led by DCP (Crimes) G Naganna and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao arrested the accused at Yelamanchali on Tuesday.

Inspectors M Avatharam and others were present.

Mr. Srikanth has appealed to the people to set up CCTV cameras at shopping complexes, group houses and apartments without fail. He warned that action will be initiated against the managements of shopping malls which do not maintain surveillance cameras.