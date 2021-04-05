Two arrested in different cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 April 2021 20:40 IST

Gold jewellery and laptops recovered from the accused, say police

The city police arrested two persons in two cases here on Monday.

In the first case, the MVP Colony police arrested U. Teja Kumar (26) and have recovered ₹1.9 lakh worth stolen gold jewellery from him.

Advertising

Advertising

DCP (Crimes) Suresh Babu said that Kumar gained entry into the house of J. Ramanamma, located at MVP Colony in the city by breaking the main door and decamped with the gold jewellery when the inmates were away from the home, a few days ago.

In another incident, the police arrested Ch. Manikanta (24) on charge of stealing laptops at MVP Colony in the city. The police said that one M. Gandhi lodged a complaint with police that he was residing in a house along with his friends at MVP Colony and some unknown persons gained entry into the house and decamped with laptops.

The police nabbed Manikanta and recovered 12 laptops worth ₹1 lakh from him. The investigation has revealed that the accused has stolen many laptops by breaking the doors of the students’ rooms in and around MVP Colony for easy money.