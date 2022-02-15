Two arrested in Chintapalle murder case in Visakhapatnam district
Accused had a dispute with the victim, say police
The Chintapalle police arrested two persons in the murder case of 49-year-old Pangi Samath of Busibandha village in Visakhapatnam Agency on Tuesday. Samath’s body was found at an isolated place near Busibandha on February 13.
The arrested were identified as S Pentayya and S Nagesh, aged around 40 years and residents of Bachalavanam village in Chintapalle mandal.
Sub-Inspector of Chintapalle Police Station, Mohammed Ali, said that this was a pre-planned murder. He said that the accused had family disputes with their brother-in-law Sumath for long time and decided to murder him.
On February 11, when Sumath was returning to his village from Pedabayalu, the duo shot him with a tapancha from back. After he fell unconscious, the duo stabbed him with a sharp knife, leading to his death on the spot. The incident was reported on February 13 by the family members.
.The accused are being sent in remand.
