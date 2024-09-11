Two arrested in a house break-in case in Anakapalli district and gold worth ₹12 lakh recovered

The Anakapalli police arrested two persons in a house break-in offence and recovered gold worth ₹12 lakh from them, here on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as V. Polaraju alias Bheema (45) from One Town area and Ch. Ellaji (32) from Bheemunipatnam.

Addressing a press conference at the district police office on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police M. Deepika said that on August 27, a theft was reported in the house of V.E. Naidu at Salapuvanipalem village in Parawada mandal, where the miscreants made good with about 7.25 tolas of gold ornaments and 20 grams of silver articles.

Following the complaint, special teams were formed with CCS and Parawada police. Acting on a tip-off and based on technical evidences, the two accused were arrested.

During further investigation, the police found that the accused were earlier involved in previous offences like snatching and two-wheeler thefts under the limits of Anakapalli Town and Vizianagaram Rural police stations.

Based on the confession from the accused, gold ornaments recovered from another person from Vizianagaram.

The police teams have recovered about 17 tolas of gold ornaments in total which was worth ₹12 lakh.

Responding on the progress of investigation in the ATM theft case at Munagapaka which occurred last month, the SP said that the investigation into the incident has been going on in coordination with the CCS police personnel. She said that in the primary investigation, the police found that the accused belong to other States.

The SP also informed people that to approach the police, they can also contact 112, apart from the regular 100 in case of any emergency.

DSP Parawada Sub-Division K.V. Satyanarayana, Inspector of Parawada police station, R Mallikarjuna Rao, and Inspector CCS, Dhanunyaja Naidu, were present.

