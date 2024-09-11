GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested in a house break-in case in Anakapalli district and gold worth ₹12 lakh recovered

Investigation is in progress in ATM theft case, says SP

Published - September 11, 2024 07:25 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anakapalli police arrested two persons in a house break-in offence and recovered gold worth ₹12 lakh from them, here on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as V. Polaraju alias Bheema (45) from One Town area and Ch. Ellaji (32) from Bheemunipatnam.

Addressing a press conference at the district police office on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police M. Deepika said that on August 27, a theft was reported in the house of V.E. Naidu at Salapuvanipalem village in Parawada mandal, where the miscreants made good with about 7.25 tolas of gold ornaments and 20 grams of silver articles.

Following the complaint, special teams were formed with CCS and Parawada police. Acting on a tip-off and based on technical evidences, the two accused were arrested.

During further investigation, the police found that the accused were earlier involved in previous offences like snatching and two-wheeler thefts under the limits of Anakapalli Town and Vizianagaram Rural police stations.

Based on the confession from the accused, gold ornaments recovered from another person from Vizianagaram.

The police teams have recovered about 17 tolas of gold ornaments in total which was worth ₹12 lakh.

Responding on the progress of investigation in the ATM theft case at Munagapaka which occurred last month, the SP said that the investigation into the incident has been going on in coordination with the CCS police personnel. She said that in the primary investigation, the police found that the accused belong to other States.

The SP also informed people that to approach the police, they can also contact 112, apart from the regular 100 in case of any emergency.

DSP Parawada Sub-Division K.V. Satyanarayana, Inspector of Parawada police station, R Mallikarjuna Rao, and Inspector CCS, Dhanunyaja Naidu, were present.

Published - September 11, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.