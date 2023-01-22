Two arrested for harassing women on social media in Visakhapatnam

January 22, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The cybercrime police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly misbehaving with women online in two different cases here. In one case, the cybercrime police arrested a person from Kakinada, who sexually harassed a married woman. Inspector of cyber crime police station K. Bhavani Prasad said that the woman received a friend request from an unknown person in social media. After she accepted the request, the youth started to chat with the woman and gradually befriended her in the name of love. After a period of time, he started to threaten her that he would share the pictures, video calls and messages of the duo on social media and then allegedly sexually harassed her. Irked by his behaviour, the woman lodged a complaint. The cybercrime police formed teams and arrested the accused. In another case, the cybercrime police arrested a 26-year old from the city, who has harassed a woman on social media by passing derogatory statements.