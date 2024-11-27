ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested at Vizag airport for smuggling rare lizard species

Published - November 27, 2024 12:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

DRI has intercepted two passengers who were coming to Visakhapatnam from Thailand and found six ‘Eastern Blue Tongue Lizards’ from them.

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) caught two passengers, while they were allegedly smuggling six ‘Eastern Blue Tongue Lizards’, a rare Australian native species, here at Visakhapatnam Airport on Sunday (November 24, 2024) night.

Deputy Director of DRI, Puja Pundkar, said that based on credible information, the DRI has intercepted two passengers who were coming to Visakhapatnam from Thailand. Upon thoroughly checking their baggages, we have found six ‘Eastern Blue Tongue Lizards’ from them.

Renowned snake catcher from Vizag, R. Kiran Kumar opened the baggage and safeguarded the species.

The two passengers were arrested and sent to Visakhapatnam Prison.

The six lizards were deported back to Thailand in another flight from Vizag on Tuesday (November 26) night. More details are awaited.

