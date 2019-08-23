Two arrested, 765 kg dry ganja seized from lorry

The officials of Prohibition and Excise Department seized 765 kg dry ganja while it was being transported in a lorry from G.K. Veedhi mandal in Visakha Agency to Odisha on Thursday.

The officials also arrested two persons—Badrinath Sahu and Anil, both residents of Odisha.

Fabricated box

According to Narsipatnam Excise Circle Inspector A. Santosh, allegedly procured from the interior parts of the Agency, the contraband was stuffed in packets in a specially fabricated box in the driver’s cabin in the lorry.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja would be around ₹75 lakh. Two cellphones and ₹15,000 in cash were also seized from the possession of the accused.

During the course of interrogation, the officials said, the smugglers revealed that the lorry owner is from Vijayawada and investigation is on to ascertain more details.