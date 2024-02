February 20, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

City police seized fake currency of ₹3 crore during their routine checks at Kakani Nagar under Airport police station limits on Monday night. They also arrested two people who were transporting the fake currency in a car. The arrested were identified as Bhaskar Raju and Maddala Srinivas, the members of a gang, according to the city police.