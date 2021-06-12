Two arrested, 29 cars recovered

Vizianagaram

12 June 2021 08:28 IST

‘Accused hire vehicles from owners and pledge them to others’

The Parvatipuram police have recovered 29 cars and arrested two persons on the charge of pledging the vehicles to others after obtaining them for rent.

Addressing the media on Friday, Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari and Parvatipuram DSP A. Subhash said the cars seized were worth approximately ₹2 crore.

They said that the accused, Vajrapu Chandramouli of Parvatipuram and Lolugu Sivaramakrishna of Sithampet in Srikakulam district, had obtained the cars from the owners after promising to pay them a monthly rent ranging between ₹20,000 and ₹29,000.

Later, they allegedly pledged the cars to others and defaulted payment of monthly rent to the original owners.

The incident had come to light after a vehicle owner, Pinniti Rajesh, lodged a complaint with the Parvatipuram police on May 29. Investigation revealed that Mr. Rajesh was not the only person to have been cheated.

Cash incentives

Ms. Raja Kumari congratulated Mr. Subhash, Palakonda DSP M. Sravani and Parvatipuram Circle Inspector Ch. Lakshmana Rao for recovering all the vehicles. She also gave away cash incentives to other personnel involved in the investigation.