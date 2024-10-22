Two A.P. cricketers selected for India-A team for Australia tour

Two cricketers from Andhra Pradesh, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ricky Bhui, both from Visakhapatnam, have been selected for the 15-member India-A team to tour Australia soon.

The team, to be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will play two Tests against Australia-A and also a warm-up Test match against Senior Men’s India team, ahead of the much-awaited Border Gavaskar Trophy which will be begin on November 22.

While Ricky Bhui has been consistently performing in the domestic cricket for the past two years, the latest sensation Nitish Kumar Reddy has made his mark in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) and the recently concluded T-20 series against Bangladesh.

Ricky Bhui was the highest run getter in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Playing for Andhra he scored 902 runs in his 13 innings at an average of 75.17. In the recently concluded Duleep Trophy, he stood as the top scorer with 359 runs at an average of 71.80.

In First Class cricket, he has played 73 matches and scored 4,994 runs at an average of 46.67. In List A format, he scored 2,116 runs in 70 matches at an average of 41.49. He has also played 64 T20s and scored 1,500 runs at an average of 31.25. In all the three formats (FC, List A, T20s), Ricky Bhui has 24 centuries and 41 half-centuries. In FC, he has 19 tons and 18 half-centuries.

Nitish Kumar Reddy too has been showing a good performance. He was named as the Emerging Player of the Season for the IPL 2024. Batting in the middle order, the 21-year-old all-rounder scored 303 runs in 11 matches, besides taking three wickets.

In the recently held T20 series against Bangladesh, Nitish scored 74 of 34 balls and also took two wickets.

Elated over his inclusion in the India-A squad, Ricky Bhui said, “I felt like it was coming. For the past few years, I have been performing in the domestic cricket, putting in a lot of effort.”

His preparation was going on well and this was his second visit to Australia, he said.

The team is likely to leave on October 25.

The first Test is scheduled to be held on October 31 at Mackay while the second Test will be hosted at the MCG, Melbourne. The warm-up match against India is scheduled on November 15 at Perth.

