Twitter account of Visakhapatnam City Police hacked
Unidentified miscreants have reportedly hacked the official Twitter account of Visakhapatnam City Police here on Sunday. The city police officials announced about it in a release and appealed to citizens to make a note of it, as there is a possibility of the miscreants handling the account in a wrong way. The police also said that they have registered a case and are investigating it.
