Twilight zone in Visakha Agency entering a critical phase

March 01, 2022 01:29 IST

Waning Maoist influence and grounding of development works have kindled new hope among tribal people

The Maoist-controlled twilight zone in the Visakha Agency is slowly moving towards a critical phase, with the banned left wing extremists, who held sway for over 40 years, fading away, raising hopes of development, which has been evading the region post independence. For the first time since the first Maoist, then called as Naxals of the People’s War Group (Kondapalli Seetharamaiah’s PWG), had set foot in the agency area in 1980, a void is seen both in the leadership and the movement. In 1980, the founder of PWG, Seetharamaiah, had sent five to seven groups from the Telangana region to explore new areas to take forward the movement in the Dandakararanya area and the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) area. The group led by the present general secretary of the CPI (Maoist) Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavraj and Cherukuri Rajkumar alias Azad entered the Visakha Agency from Koyyuru through Chinturu in East Godavari district and had slowly spread the movement all over the AOB region. They were in almost complete command of the AOB region from the 1990s till about a few years ago. Nothing moved without their nod and the tribals referred to them as ‘annas’ (elder brother). Their strength grew from village to village and from mandal to mandal, and this gave them the power to negate all forms of development.

Being against development was both a ploy and strategy, as they knew that development would wean away the tribals from their control. And this strategy kept the tribals away from access to roads and services and any form of communication network. But there were also instances when they played the ‘Robin Hood’. It was because of them that the tribals got better payment for their produce and most importantly, corporate entities did not dare to take up any form of mining activity in the mineral-rich region, including mining of bauxite.

Advertising

Advertising

Growing awareness

But now with the security forces both on Andhra and Odisha sides making deep incursions into their strongholds and recruitment practically dying down, the Maoists are not only on the back foot but it is learnt that top leaders such as Aruna, Gajarla Ravi alias Uday and Kakuri Pandana alias Jagan, have moved to safer havens in Chhattisgarh.

The surrendered Maoists say that disillusionment among the tribals on the movement, the urge for development and having a better life, flow of better income due to ganja cultivation and smuggling and exposure to various forms of electronic media to some extent, are some of the main reasons for the movement hitting a low ebb, says a senior officer engaged in the anti-Maoist operation.

Creation of facilities

It is said that the root cause for all terrorism or extremist activity is deprivation of political, social, cultural and economic rights. “A large part of the tribal population have become aware of their political rights, due to the mass movements led by the LWE, and now we are trying to address the other three rights, with special focus on grassroot development,” says DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao. Getting closer to the people, the district police have embarked on a mission to provide clean drinking water in interior villages. “We have set up pumps and tanks of 1,000 to 5,000 litre capacity in a number of interior villages in mandals such as Koyyuru, G. Madugula, Pedabayalu and GK Veedhi. We have also set up RO plants in a number of villages,” says Officer on Special Duty Satish Kumar.

According to the Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, road connectivity is the main issue in the AOB region and the district police have taken up a number of projects. Apart from repairing culverts at a few villages, the police have built roads connecting Nerrellabanda and Erracheruvula, Kamuda to Busuput, Puligondhi to Kannerusilpa, Korukonda to Cheruvuru and PK Gudem to Mandapalli. “We have built around 26 km of road stretch connecting over 210 villages,” says Mr. Rao.

According to the project officer of ITDA Ronanki Gopalakrishna, the Visakha Agency has about 3,803 villages and close to 972 do not have any form of road connectivity and the sick are carried on dolis. “We have earmarked about ₹753 crore for building road network in the next three years and about ₹280 crore will be spent this year. The funding is from various sources including LWE funds from the Union Government, MNREGS component and CSR funding, he adds. This apart, according to Mr. Gopalakrishna, about 131 Airtel towers have been sanctioned. As of now the mobile network covers about 30% of the area, but with these 131 towers, it will go up to 60-70%.

The district administration is also covering about 310 villages under the Jal Jeevan Mission. “We are also focussing on reducing the IMR and MMR and have already increased the staff strength in the hospitals at Araku and Paderu and have developed 36 PHCs under Nadu Nedu. We have also started about five pregnant hostels or birth waiting rooms, where pregnant women from inaccessible villages can be brought in advance and kept, says Mr. Gopalakrishna.