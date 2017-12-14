TUs plan State-wide protests against DCI privatisation

Trade unions have decided to organise protests in the State on December 15 in protest against privatisation of DCI.

At a meeting on Wednesday, representatives of trade unions decided to collect contributions from workers to help the family of N. Venkatesh who committed suicide.

Jaggu Naidu (CITU), Mantri Rajasekhar (INTUC), B.Ch. Masen (AITUC), K. Badrinath (YSRTU), Mallanna (IFTU) and Sanyasi Rao (AICTU) participated.

Port and dock workers’ unions affiliated to CITU, AITUC and INTUC organised a dharna at the Visakhapatnam Port Trust office opposing the 100 % privatisation of DCI and demanding that the decision be withdrawn.

V.S. Padmnabha Raju, Ch. Masen and K. Paradesi Naidu, who addressed the dharna, opposed the privatisation of the profit-making public sector unit.