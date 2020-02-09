Turning waste into wealth

Aiming to reduce the waste right at the source or at the households and also to create awareness about environment-friendly methods, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been encouraging home composting methods among the citizens in the city. Moreover, what might be a great boost to the civic body for the Swachh Survekshan 2020 survey is that nearly 30,000 women working with various Self Help Groups (SHGs) have taken up the home composting method in their houses till date.

Last year, the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of the civic body has taken an assurance from the SHGs associated with the GVMC to take up home composting and encourage source segregation in their localities. Now, most of the SHGs have not just adopted the environment-friendly method, but have also started to organise camps in their colonies over composting and their benefits.

“Gardening work has been my hobby for the last 20 years. Earlier I used fertilizers for the plants and vegetables which I would grow at my house. Four months ago, after coming to know about the composting method through the classes of SHGs, I started to prepare compost on my own,” said K. Subbamma, a resident of Shivajipalem area.

Ms. Subbamma, who maintains a dedicated garden on terrace of her house, has now a huge collection of vegetables and flowers. She says that the compost which is being prepared by wastes from home are giving good results.

“I am able to grow green mirchi, brinjals, tomatoes and many several other leafy vegetables. The results are very effective and the compost prepared in home gives good taste to the vegetables, as there is no use of pesticide at all,” she added.

Another homemaker and SHG member P. Vijaya Lakshmi said that she is preparing compost with food remains including rice, vegetables, tea powder (removing water content), egg shells, flowers and dry leaves.

“Earlier we used to have two to two-and-half kg wet wastes generated daily, but now nothing is being given to the GVMC staff in the morning. We are using it for our own garden. We are growing carrot, tomato, mustard, brinjal, flowers and even medicinal plants,” said Ms. Lakshmi.

A homemaker, G. Swathi from Midhilapuri Colony, Madhurwada, said that adopting home composting method is not just financially helping her family, but it has also given her some good hobby as she is able to spend some good time in garden daily.

“In Shivajipalem area itself, around 400 women have taken up home composting method and the results are very good. We are conducting at least two classes per month in localities. If any homemakers are interested, they are reaching us and we are training them,” said K. Punyavathi, Coordinator for SHGs, Shivajipalem.

Source segregation

Project Director, UCD, GVMC, Y. Srinivasa Rao, said that after Ms G. Srijana took charge as the GVMC Commissioner, the civic body is giving importance to source segregation and home composting methods.

“Last year, around 450 persons were making compost on their own in houses. Now over 30,000 people have taken up the idea and the results are effective. Our ultimate goal is to take up environment-friendly method and also to reduce wastes right at houses,” he said.