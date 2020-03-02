Turning a new leaf in their lives

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 March 2020 00:09 IST

The skill development courses at Visakhapatnam Central jail help rebuild the lives of convicts

After being found guilty of a crime, 25-year old Avinash (name changed) was sentenced to undergo three years of imprisonment and was sent to Visakhapatnam Central Prison and Correctional Centre, in 2014.

Unlike many, he made sure that he did not get into depression and started to make use of the rehabilitation programmes offered to the inmates in the prison. After his release in 2017, Avinash is a changed man. Working in a tailoring institute, the youth is earning his daily bread and also taking care of his elderly parents.

Advertising

Advertising

Not just Avinash, the skill development courses and other training programmes at Visakhapatnam Central Prison and Correctional Centre have been giving a new lease of life to many convicts after their release.

Various courses

The central prison offers various skill development courses such as welding, plumbing, tailoring, furniture making and other programmes to improve prisoners’ skills.

The jail has its own bakery, furniture making unit (factory), where a number of inmates work. All leafy vegetables are grown by the inmates on the prison premises, for which they use home composting techniques. A few prisoners also work at the dairy farm, while some take care of gardening and nursery works. A new spice processing unit was recently inaugurated at a block in the prison.

Sale of products

The officials have set up a shop at the out gate of the jail for the sale of products. Bread, bun, food products, floor mats, curtains, bedsheets, towels, which are sold here, have good demand from locals of Arilova and Pineapple Colony.

“We select the convicts based on their behaviour, educational qualification and ask them to either work or get trained in some programme. They will not only get the benefit of earning wages to support their family by working in jail, but post their release, they will also have some confidence to start something of their own or work at some place,” said Superintendent of Visakhapatnam Central Jail, S. Rahul.

According to Mr. Rahul, many convicts earn up to ₹3,000 a month by working in various units.

Training

Mr. Rahul said the National Skill Development Corporation, Delhi, provided skill development training to the prisoners for a period of 45 to 90 days. After finishing their training, the inmates get a certificate with which they can apply for jobs in companies post their release, he said.

According to the authorities, Visakhapatnam Central Jail caters to the needs of inmates uniform for all the jails in the State. Moreover, school furniture manufactured in the unit has good demand in north coastal Andhra districts. The officials opine that the jail has set an example among the prisons in south India, by starting the spices manufacturing and packaging unit.

Will to learn

“In the beginning, some convicts do not want to go to work owing to depression. But gradually they change as they see the dedication among the others. Many work enthusiastically and have the will to learn something new. We have seen many earning money and giving it to their families during their visit,” said Senior Assistant of Visakhapatnam Central Jail M. Venkateswara Rao.

He said that many women prisoners are trained in tailoring courses with which they manufacture garments and bags. The jute bags made here have very good demand, he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, a 29-year old prisoner from Visakhapatnam, who is a B. Tech graduate, said: “I was very much frightened and depressed when I was sent to jail. Gradually, with the support and motivation of the officers, I adjusted here and started working in one of the units. After my release, I am planning to start a restaurant business.”

When asked what he learnt in jail, the 29-year old said he had learnt discipline and understood the fact that hard work had no substitute.