Tuni violence: HRF faults withdrawal of prosecution in 17 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 August 2020 06:41 IST

‘State govt. should speed up probe into those criminal cases’

The Human Rights Forum (HRF) State committee has described the G.O. issued by the State government for withdrawal of prosecution in 17 cases, relating to the Kapu reservation agitation at Tuni in East Godavari, as a mockery of democratic rule.

A meeting was held to demand reservation for the Kapu community, in the name of ‘Kapu Garjana’ in which lakhs of people had participated, at Tuni in January 2016. The protesters marched to the Tuni Railway Station even as the meeting was going on and gained entry into the station. They set fire to the Ratnachal Express, resulting in injuries to some of the passengers and railway staff.

The locomotive was fully destroyed and some coaches were partially damaged in the incident.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 69 cases were booked against the protesters. The State government had issued a G.O. in March 2020, withdrawing 51 of those cases.

Another G.O. was issued on July 27, withdrawing 17 more cases. HRF State general secretary K. Sudha and State secretary Y. Rajesh demanded that the State government immediately cancel the G.O. and hasten investigation into those criminal cases.

They noted that though Public Prosecutors (PPs) have the power to seek withdrawal of the prosecution in criminal cases under Section 321 of Cr.PC, they should ensure that the cases fall within the parameters of the law, before taking them up in court. The cases can be withdrawn with the approval of the court.

HRF leaders allege that it has now become common in all States to misuse this Section for their political advantage.