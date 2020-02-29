Tuition teacher booked under POCSO Act for ‘raping’ minor

The IV Town police arrested a teacher on charge of raping a minor girl who used to come to his house for private tuition, at Akkayyapalem late on Thursday night.

According to IV Town police station Sub-Inspector C. Surya Narayana, the victim, a seventh class student, and her younger sister, would come to Gnanakeswara Rao’s house on 80-feet road, for tuition.

On Thursday evening, Rao reportedly asked the younger sister to go home and the elder one to stay back. After returning home, the younger sister told to her parents about Rao’s odd behaviour.

Suspecting some foul play, the parents rushed to the teacher’s house and reportedly thrashed him after an altercation, with the help of some locals. The parents also lodged a complaint with the police.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested Rao. Later, the victim gave a statement that she was raped and it was only then we registered cases under the relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” said the SI. Investigation is on.