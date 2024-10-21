Tuhin Sinha takes charge as Anakapalli SP

The 2017 batch IPS officer Tuhin Sinha took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Anakapalli district here on Monday. He succeeded M. Deepika, who was transferred by the State government recently.

After taking charge, Mr Tuhin Sinha said that law and order protection and crime prevention will be his priorities. The SP said that stringent measures will be taken against ganja smuggling in the district. Stating that cybercrime is another area of his focus, the SP said that awareness campaigns will be intensified. He also said that he will be available for the people at the office and resolving public issues will always be a priority.

Mr. Tuhin Sinha earlier worked as Additional SP of Narsipatnam sub-division, SP of ASR district between 2023 and 2024 and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam Zone II, during the last few months.

