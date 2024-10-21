GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tuhin Sinha takes charge as Anakapalli SP

Updated - October 21, 2024 08:51 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Tuhin Sinha speaking to the police officials after taking charge as the Superintendent of Police at the SP office in Anakapalli on Monday.

Tuhin Sinha speaking to the police officials after taking charge as the Superintendent of Police at the SP office in Anakapalli on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The 2017 batch IPS officer Tuhin Sinha took charge as the Superintendent of Police of Anakapalli district here on Monday. He succeeded M. Deepika, who was transferred by the State government recently.

After taking charge, Mr Tuhin Sinha said that law and order protection and crime prevention will be his priorities. The SP said that stringent measures will be taken against ganja smuggling in the district. Stating that cybercrime is another area of his focus, the SP said that awareness campaigns will be intensified. He also said that he will be available for the people at the office and resolving public issues will always be a priority.

Mr. Tuhin Sinha earlier worked as Additional SP of Narsipatnam sub-division, SP of ASR district between 2023 and 2024 and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam Zone II, during the last few months.

Published - October 21, 2024 08:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.