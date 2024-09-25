GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tuhin Sinha is new Anakapalli SP and Mary Prasanthi is Visakhapatnam DCP Zone II

Visakhapatnam Joint Commissioner of Police and Anakapalli SP transferred

Published - September 25, 2024 10:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
New Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha

New Anakapalli SP Tuhin Sinha | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

/ANAKAPALLI

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police M. Deepika was transferred by the State government. She is being posted as the Commandant, 3rd Battalion, APSP Kakinada.

The 2017 batch IPS officer Tuhin Sinha, who is currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II, has been posted as the new SP of Anakapalli.

Meanwhile, IPS officer Mary Prasanthi will take charge as the new DCP of Visakhapatnam Zone II.

Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa was also transferred by the State government and posted as SP Intelligence.

Published - September 25, 2024 10:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.