Tuhin Sinha is new Anakapalli SP and Mary Prasanthi is Visakhapatnam DCP Zone II

/ANAKAPALLI

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police M. Deepika was transferred by the State government. She is being posted as the Commandant, 3rd Battalion, APSP Kakinada.

The 2017 batch IPS officer Tuhin Sinha, who is currently serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II, has been posted as the new SP of Anakapalli.

Meanwhile, IPS officer Mary Prasanthi will take charge as the new DCP of Visakhapatnam Zone II.

Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa was also transferred by the State government and posted as SP Intelligence.