TU-142 Aircraft Museum on Visakhapatnam’s Beach Road to welcome its newest addition soon

The city will soon get to see another formidable flying machine that had been part of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) for the past two decades.

The TU-142 museum, located on Beach Road, is all set to welcome its newest addition — a decommissioned Sikorsky UH-3H helicopter. This helicopter was inducted into the INAS 350 Squadron and christened ‘Saaras’ on March 24, 2009 at INS Dega. It was decommissioned on June 28, 2024.

As per the district authorities, the ENC decided to give the decommissioned helicopter to adorn the museum. The museum already has one TU-142 anti-submarine warfare aircraft and a Sea Harrier jump jet fighter plane. The first asset from the Navy to embellish the Beach Road was INS Kursura (S20), a Kalvari-class diesel-electric submarine of the Indian Navy.

The helicopter was brought on Wednesday to the museum by the staff of the ENC and placed on its pedestal and will be inaugurated soon, said an official from the district administration.

Over the years, the powerful UH-3H helicopter had played a major role in Special Operations by the Marine Commandos (Marcos) and Search and Rescue (SAR) missions. It played a key role in search and rescue operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

“The flying machine will always be remembered for its durability, heavy lift capability and endurance,” said a naval staff present at the museum site.

It has always justified its naming Saaras. The mighty ‘Saaras’ adorns the squadron crest embodying the motto ‘Strength, Valour and Perseverance’.

At the decommissioning ceremony Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command handed over a commemorative plaque to the State Government. The plaque was received by K. Mayur Ashok, Joint Collector, Visakhapatnam to mark the transfer of the aircraft.